Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2,172.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,547 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price target (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

