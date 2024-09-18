Steven E. Deweese Sells 250 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $15,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RBCAA opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

