Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.30 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

