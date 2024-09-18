Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $726.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

