Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,597 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 372,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.