Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 653 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,517,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DLR opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.15.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

