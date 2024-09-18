Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,681 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

