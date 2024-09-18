StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSE MHH opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.90.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

