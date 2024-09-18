StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Pharmaceuticals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.