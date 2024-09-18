Stratis Price Hits $0.0439 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $26,362.30 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.74 or 0.03857336 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00038751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.