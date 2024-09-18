Substratum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.75 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.75 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023883 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

