Sun Life Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPHE stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $129.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

