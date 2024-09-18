Sun Life Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned about 6.68% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $28,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 527,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 448,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 247.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 142,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

EWS opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

