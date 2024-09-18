Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Nicolas Jammet Sells 21,275 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,751,178.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicolas Jammet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Nicolas Jammet sold 169,767 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,565.59.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 1.3 %

SG opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 133.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 53,928 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

