Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

SPGI stock opened at $522.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.16 and a 200-day moving average of $453.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.