SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 4,588 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,545,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,133,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $286.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $416,240.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,746. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

