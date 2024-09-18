SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

