SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,171.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,568.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,717.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 169,675 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10,385.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

