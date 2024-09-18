SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.