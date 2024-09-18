SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 67,854 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 67,854 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Comcast by 80.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

