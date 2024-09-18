Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 67,400 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 67,400 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $709,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,526,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $867,000.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00.
- On Friday, August 16th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,321,650.00.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $392,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $2,569,597.20.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 10.3 %
TNGX opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $921.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tango Therapeutics
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
