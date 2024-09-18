Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Position Trimmed by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Taylor Devices makes up 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Taylor Devices worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

