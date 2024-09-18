Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.77

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 21905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

