Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 11.4% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $273.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $726.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

