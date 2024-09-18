Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $69,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after buying an additional 1,072,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $273.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.93. The stock has a market cap of $726.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

