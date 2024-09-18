Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Cut by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.43.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

