TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $25.08

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $26.25. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 445,632 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,362,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 226,971 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

