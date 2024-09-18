The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.0 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

