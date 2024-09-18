The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $364,990,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $48,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SJM opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

