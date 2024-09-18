The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
