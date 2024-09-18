The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 263,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,016,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 78.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

