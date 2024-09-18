Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

TMO stock opened at $610.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $595.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

