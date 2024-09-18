TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Up 12.5%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.17). Approximately 37,662,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,244% from the average daily volume of 1,606,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80 ($1.93).

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.61. The firm has a market cap of £828.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,110.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

TI Fluid Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a €0.02 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

