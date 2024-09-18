Toncoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion and $219.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00009241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,878.62 or 1.00041479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,995,425 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,985,145.560093 with 2,532,535,594.5629435 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.48129998 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 556 active market(s) with $246,338,244.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

