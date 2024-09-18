TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

TransAlta Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TA opened at C$12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.95.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.11. TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of C$582.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4504537 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Insiders have sold a total of 100,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,820 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

