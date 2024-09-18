Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $660.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

