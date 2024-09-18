Tredje AP fonden Has $13.80 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average of $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

