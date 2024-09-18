Tredje AP fonden Has $42.70 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Linde by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $471.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.00. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

