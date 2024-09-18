Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $61,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $4,167,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 23.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $513.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $422.15 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

