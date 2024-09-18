Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 374.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,345 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

