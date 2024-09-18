True Vision MN LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

True Vision MN LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.4% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $569.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

