True Vision MN LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,595 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,827,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,010,000 after acquiring an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,923,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

