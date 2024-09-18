True Vision MN LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

