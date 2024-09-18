True Vision MN LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

True Vision MN LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 714,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,254,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 128,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 178,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 112,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

