Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Has $71.74 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824,206 shares during the quarter. KE makes up approximately 31.1% of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $71,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in KE by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

