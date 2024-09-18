Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $20.55

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $21.24. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

