UBS Group Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $131.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $97.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

