UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Tops $175.05 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. UMA has a market capitalization of $175.05 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,953,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,581,160 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

