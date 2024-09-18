United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

UPS opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

