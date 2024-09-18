USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez Acquires 6,000 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $87,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
USCB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
USCB Financial stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $301.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.
USCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
